Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 242.60 ($3.17). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 725,077 shares.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.29. The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

