PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

PTCT stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

