Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

