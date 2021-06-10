Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.63.
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile
