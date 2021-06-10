PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PUBM opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

