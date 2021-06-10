PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.
PUBM opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.85.
In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.