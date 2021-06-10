PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Down 2.9%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 30,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,985,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.