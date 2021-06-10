Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.59 ($111.28).

Shares of Puma stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €92.70 ($109.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

