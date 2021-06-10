Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.59 ($111.28).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €92.70 ($109.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.