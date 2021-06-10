Pundi X NEM Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $8,635.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

