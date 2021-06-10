PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $216,782.23 and $185.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,461.20 or 1.00098002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

