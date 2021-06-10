Puxin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,774% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

Shares of NEW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,391. Puxin has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Puxin during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Puxin in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puxin in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.