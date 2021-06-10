Puxin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,774% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.
Shares of NEW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,391. Puxin has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.66.
Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.
About Puxin
Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.