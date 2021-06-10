PWR Coin (PWR) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 74.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $351,348.99 and $9.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.79 or 1.00057945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00368219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.92 or 0.00912209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00463003 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00070537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003803 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

