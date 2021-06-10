Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Cap of $135,530.62

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Pyrk has a market cap of $135,530.62 and $4,814.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.