Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.41 or 0.00039682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $52,902.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00180642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.01323763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.66 or 0.99781018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

