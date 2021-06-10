Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

