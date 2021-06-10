Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.