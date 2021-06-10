Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

