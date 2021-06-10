Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,505,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

