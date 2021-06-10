Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Reduced by KeyCorp

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.96 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,503,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

