Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Lowered by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

