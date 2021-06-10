Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $28.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

