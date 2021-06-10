QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.83.

Separately, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.43.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

