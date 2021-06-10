Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $71.41 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.41 million and $523.42 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00177073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00200330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.01311098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,175.52 or 1.00363643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

