Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $438.05 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $9.76 or 0.00026464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $961.12 million and approximately $438.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,472,473 coins and its circulating supply is 98,438,670 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

