Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 4,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,533. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.