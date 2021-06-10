Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,455. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

