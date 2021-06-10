Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.43. 5,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,225,455 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

