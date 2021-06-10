Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,700.20 and $150.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.