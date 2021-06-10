Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 10% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $374,571.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,706.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.04 or 0.06731112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.53 or 0.01635093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00447266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00158483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.64 or 0.00725729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00451105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00373930 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,160,822 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

