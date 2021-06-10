QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 211,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,114,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a PE ratio of -75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock valued at $32,893,750 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

