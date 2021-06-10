Quark Market Cap Reaches $4.97 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $745.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 69.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,613,510 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

