QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $128.60 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.