QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0234 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $11.65 million and $211,816.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

