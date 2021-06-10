QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 13.3%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.54 ($0.12). 4,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 155,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

