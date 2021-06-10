Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone Sells 356,131 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,683. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

