Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells $2,373,033.94 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,683. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

