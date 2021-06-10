Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.93. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 7,474 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,545. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after buying an additional 1,710,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after buying an additional 1,247,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.