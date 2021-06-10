Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 116.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

