Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $963,063.43

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $963,063.43 and $40.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

