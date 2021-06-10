Radix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $82.77 million and $1.03 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

