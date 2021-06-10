RAI Finance Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and $1.49 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01287452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.59 or 1.00358540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,673,777 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

