Raiden Network Token 1-Day Volume Tops $774,339.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 11% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $774,339.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,156 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

