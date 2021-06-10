Rally (RLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.63 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $97.61 million and $13.63 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00179479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00200018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.70 or 0.01292111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.05 or 1.00080612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,977,831 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

