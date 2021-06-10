Ralph Snyderman Sells 2,512 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $194,177.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88.

CDNA traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

