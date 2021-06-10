RAMP (RAMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.02 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $82.22 million and $7.02 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,872,274 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

