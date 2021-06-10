Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells $1,635,060.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,713. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

