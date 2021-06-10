Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops One Day Volume of $2,643.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.