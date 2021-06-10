Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $66,019.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,706.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.04 or 0.06731112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $616.53 or 0.01635093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00447266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00158483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.64 or 0.00725729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00451105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00373930 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,936,870,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.