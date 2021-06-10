Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0728 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $652.49 million and $55.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00062540 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00189897 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,961,680,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.