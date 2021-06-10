Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $228.05 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00012216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $228.05 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00182480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00198862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01313312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.65 or 1.00017496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,880,969 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

