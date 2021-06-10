Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.04. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

